HAWTHORN WOODS - George Pahios, Former President of Bardon Rubber Products and longtime resident of Hawthorn Woods, IL, died Easter Sunday morning at the age of 96. George is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children Penelope Pahios, Mark Pahios (Tracy), Geoff Pahios (Gail); his grandchildren Brenden Bruhnke, Hailey Bruhnke, Alec Pahios, Stephanie Misicka, Kali Pahios, Allison Pahios and Garett Pahios. George was born in Milwaukee on February 26, 1923 to John and Madeline Pahios. He grew up on the East side and attended Lincoln High School. After high school he enlisted in the Army for 3 years during World War II. He was the last infantry that trained on horseback and was the 2nd wave to storm shores of Normandy. He was an entrepreneur of all sorts and learned with each position he had. But by his own admission his greatest accomplishment was his home and family. George and Barbara married on July 5, 1962. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Funeral Services will be private, and George will be laid to rest in Pinelawn Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.