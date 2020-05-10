|
SOUTH ELGIN - George Pier Orsi, age 81, passed away May 3, 2020 at home. George was born March 25, 1939 in Ponte Buggianese, Italy to his loving parents, Francesco and Pia Orsi. George was born and raised in Italy, and he came to the United States at the age of 18. He worked as a restaurateur for 40 years, and was known for his strong work ethic. George met the love of his life, Rita, at a Chicago class to learn English. The two shared a loving marriage for 41 years, and together raised four children. Loved ones will remember George's ever-present smile, generous heart, and love for life. He enjoyed entertaining, cooking, building things, and vacationing with family. George was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Orsi; and siblings, Sergio Orsi and Lina (Beppe) Orsi Michelotti. George is survived by his children, Frank (Stephanie) Orsi, Anna Orsi, Daniela (Anthony) Marre, and George Orsi; brother, Piero (Maria Pia) Orsi; sister-in-law, Giovanna Orsi; and grandchildren, Francesca, Sophia, Anthony, George, Alex, Rita and Lina. Services and interment will be private. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020