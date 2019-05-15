ROLLING MEADOWS - George R. Byrd, 86, died May 13, 2019. Born April 18, 1933 in Chicago. He was a veteran of the Army. George worked for the City of Chicago followed by 30 years for the City of Rolling Meadows. George loved fishing, camping and woodworking, but most of all winning at the casino. His Family was the light of his life and spending time with them was an important part of his life. He was the husband of the late Mary Lee (nee Gill); father of Kathleen (Deron) Srednicki, Daniel, John (Denise), George, Timothy and the late Richard (Jeri) Byrd; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 5; and brother of the late Louise Nauheimer, Homer and Robert Byrd. Visitation Friday 9 am until time of funeral service 11 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary