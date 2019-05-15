Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE BYRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE R. BYRD


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGE R. BYRD Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - George R. Byrd, 86, died May 13, 2019. Born April 18, 1933 in Chicago. He was a veteran of the Army. George worked for the City of Chicago followed by 30 years for the City of Rolling Meadows. George loved fishing, camping and woodworking, but most of all winning at the casino. His Family was the light of his life and spending time with them was an important part of his life. He was the husband of the late Mary Lee (nee Gill); father of Kathleen (Deron) Srednicki, Daniel, John (Denise), George, Timothy and the late Richard (Jeri) Byrd; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 5; and brother of the late Louise Nauheimer, Homer and Robert Byrd. Visitation Friday 9 am until time of funeral service 11 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now