GEORGE R. LINK
George R. Link, age 93, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born September 3, 1927 in Waukegan, IL to Adele and Alexander Link. George is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Phillips) Link; his children, George (Ruth) Link Jr., Debra (Garry) Steffen, James (Laura) Link, grandchildren: Heather, Ruthie, Nikki, Christina, Mark, Joshua, Samantha and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Sophia, Travis, Kaylin, Linnea, Nolan, Anna, Johnny, Landon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael (Marilynn) Link; and his siblings, Alexander Link, Ann Clavey and Joseph Link. George was a member of St. Peter's Church, Spring Grove, IL. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. He loved hunting, fishing and boating. His group affiliations included: Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Two Shoes Canoe Group and various hunt clubs. He worked as an accountant-VP, at Interstate Electric Supply in Waukegan, IL. In memory of George, donations can be made to the Victory Lakes Assisted Living/Memory Care Staff Christmas Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the Link family.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
