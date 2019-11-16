Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
GEORGE R. TYRIVER Obituary
George R. Tyriver, age 70. He was a 50-year gold card member with the Theatrical Stage Employee's Union Local 2. He was initiated in 1968. Beloved husband for 41 years of Luba Tyriver (nee Cipun); loving father of Richard Tyriver; beloved son of the late Richard G. (Dolores) Tyriver nee Lawrence; dear brother of the late Paul (Diana) Tyriver and Pamela Tyriver; brother-in-law of Alex Cipun, Halyna Reinhard, Walt (Patricia) Cipun, and Nick Cipun; fond uncle of Olga Cipun, Melissa De Los Santos, Lauren Cipun, Jenny Tyriver, and PJ Tyriver; loving cousin of Mike (Joyce) Koenig and Judy (Ted) Gleim. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706 with a Panachyda service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services begin Monday, at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Elmwood Mausoleum Cemetery. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
