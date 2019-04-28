ROSELLE - George Roman Nowak, 90. Husband of the late Delores; father of Diana and Debbie; Good friend to many. George was a proud Navy veteran who enlisted at age 17 right after WWII. Later in life, he was a very hard-working photographer, having been in the photography business for over 35 years. In his retirement, George was not one to ever just sit around. He remained an active patriot and voice for the American way of life. He wrote many papers on patriotism as well as terrorism. George even became active in the political field, writing many letters and attending many events with his representatives. He had a religious side to him as well, being very active in his church and bible studies. Saying his devotions was always something he made time for every day. Visitation Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 3:00pm until time of service 7:30pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary