Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE NOWIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE S. NOWIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE S. NOWIK Obituary
George was the beloved husband of Ellen J. (nee Giuntini) for 59 years; loving father of Roberta E. (James) Kennedy, David G., Philip G. and Steven G. (Katie) Nowik; cherished grandfather of Rachel and Susan Kennedy and Jenna Nowik; dear brother of Dolores (Joseph) Gulan. He will leave behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday Sept. 6 from 3-8pm with a 7:30pm chapel service at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Private inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery-Palatine. In lieu of flowers please take a friend to lunch. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now