George was the beloved husband of Ellen J. (nee Giuntini) for 59 years; loving father of Roberta E. (James) Kennedy, David G., Philip G. and Steven G. (Katie) Nowik; cherished grandfather of Rachel and Susan Kennedy and Jenna Nowik; dear brother of Dolores (Joseph) Gulan. He will leave behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday Sept. 6 from 3-8pm with a 7:30pm chapel service at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Private inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery-Palatine. In lieu of flowers please take a friend to lunch. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019