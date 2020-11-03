1/1
GEORGE SAN JUAN
1940 - 2020
BOLINGBROOK - George San Juan, 80, beloved husband of Denise, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at Amita Hospital. He was born May 5, 1940 to the late Eliseo San Juan and the late Carmen Fernandez Atichati. He married Denise (Zimmermann) Ofenloch on April 11, 1995. He is survived by four children, Ralph (Linda), and Gladys (Dave), and stepdaughters, Serena (Ron) and Susan. Five grandsons, Conrad, Jimmy, Steve (Allison), and stepgrandsons, Lincoln and Graham. Great-grandfather of two. Brother to the late Eliseo, Jose Alberto, Hector, and Ceasar. George really enjoyed music. He had a wonderful voice and played bass guitar. He enjoyed NASCAR and Indy racing. He relaxed watching documentaries and action movies. He was a Packers, Cubs and Sox fan. He was a good photographer. He worked as an accountant for a church, and got involved with a not-for-profit charitable organization. He also worked as an accountant in the forging, manufacturing and hardware industries in leadership roles. He was kind, industrious and had a big, generous, loving heart and a smile to go with it. George was a very strong, hardworking, disciplined family man that is, and will always be, cherished by a great many people. Memorial service to held Saturday, November 7th, from 3 pm to 8 pm at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL (55 people max, ppe required). Inurnment private.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
Funeral services provided by
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
