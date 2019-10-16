Daily Herald Obituaries
|
GEORGE V. KRAUSS


1931 - 2019
GEORGE V. KRAUSS Obituary
Visitation for George V. Krauss, 88, a resident of Schaumburg since 1993, formerly of Buffalo Grove and Chicago, will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Friday, Oct. 18 beginning with visitation from 9:00am until time of funeral service at 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Born Feb. 26, 1931 in Chicago to Frank and Antoinette (nee Szweda) he passed away peacefully Oct. 12, 2019 in Schaumburg with his loving children by his side. He was a proud US Marines veteran. He was a passionate collector of western, superhero and old time radio memorabilia. George was the adoring husband of 59 years to the late Ann Marie (nee Parolski); loving father of Frank (Laura) and Georgia (John) Salemme; fond grandfather of George (Stephanie), Jeanette (Ty) Fehlhafer, Matt (Brittany) and Nicole and Johnny Salemme; proud great-grandfather of Tyler, Raegan, Dylan, Ryleigh, Ryan and Evan; last surviving brother of Raymond, Cecilia, Margie, Gertie, Richie, Fred and Pauline; beloved uncle and dear friend to many especially his dear departed dachshunds "Bunny" and "Buffy." For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
