George W. Meyers, age 72, died Saturday July 20, 2019 peacefully at his residence in Warrenville, IL. George, the son of George Sr. and Emily Meyers (Romagnano), was born on February 28, 1947 and was a graduate of Prosser Career Academy High School on the northwest side of Chicago, IL. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the United States Army with the 327th infantry of the 101st Airborne, 1st Brigade near Phan Rang, Vietnam 1967 - 1968. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. After his time in the service, George worked in the transportation industry for many years. He enjoyed family picnics, spending time with his kids and eating chocolate cake. He had a passion for gardening and caring for his flowers and plants on a daily basis, most recently winning his subdivision's annual award for best curb appeal. When he wasn't gardening, George enjoyed watching college basketball and cheering on his favorite sport teams: the Cardinals, Lakers, 49ers, Razorbacks. Go Team Go! George was united in marriage to Rose A. Meyers in 1969 in Chicago, IL. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by the mother of his children, Rose; two daughters, Karen and Suzanne; one son, David (Gwen); twelve loving grandchildren; his sister, Georgene (George) and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald R. Meyers. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside Services for George will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with full military honors and graveside interment. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019