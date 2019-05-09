Daily Herald Obituaries
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampshire Center Cemetery
George W. Modde, 74, of Springstead, WI, formerly of Hampshire passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Marshfield, WI. He was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Elgin the son of Frederick and Gladys (Munch) Modde. George was a member of the 1962 Class of Hampshire High School. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany from 1962 to 1965. George had been a service manager at several auto dealerships for many years and retired after working over 10 years at the Elgiloy plant in Hampshire. He moved to Northern Wisconsin where he loved the Northwoods and boating. He is survived by his sibling, Mike (Debbie) Modde, Guy (Beth) Modde, Marcia (the late, Dan) McMichael, Philip Modde, and Douglas (Lisa) Modde; lifetime close friend, Jeff Fillmore; and 9 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Carrie McMichael. A graveside service for burial of the Cremains with Military Honors will be held at 11 am Tuesday, May 14 at the Hampshire Center Cemetery. Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019
