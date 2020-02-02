|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Georgene Sassmann, 92, passed away peacefully, in her home, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Her husband, Fred, of 57 years preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Terri (Gary) Kaiser of Onlaska, WI; her granddaughter Kelli (Greg) Hageter of Las Vegas, NV; her grandson Kodi (girlfriend Samantha) Kaiser of Las Vegas, NV; her great-granddaughter Harli Hageter and great-grandson Hendrix Hageter; and her special nephew and niece-in-law Bob and Diane Peterson of Huntley, IL. Georgene had a lifelong passion for animals. Her home was never without a dog, either hers or one belonging to a friend who needed a place to stay, she was always delighted to oblige. She was very proud of her small family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were able to visit her this fall, which she thoroughly enjoyed as she was unable to travel to see them. She was a fierce friend who went out of her way to offer any kind of assistance or kindness that may be required. No act of kindness was too big. Her home was always a place to drop in, play cards, have a meal, or stay over. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to The Buddy Foundation in Arlington Heights.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020