GEORGETTE ROHDE Obituary
Georgette Rohde (nee Clark), 78. Beloved wife of Edwin; loving mother of Shannon (Kerry O'Boyle) Rohde, and Parker Rohde; proud grandmother of Mason, and Clark Rohde O'Boyle. 1st Exec. Director of Near North Montessori; Retired teacher from Mather H.S.; Admin. Asst. to Dean of DePaul School of Music; Longtime member of Moody Church. Memorial services to be held after the Holidays. For information, call Barr Funeral Home, 773-743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
