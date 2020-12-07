Georgia Emily Pastirik, was a resident of Island Lake, and passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1931, in Chicago, IL. to Anton and Emma Horalek. Although Georgia had many professions through 89 years of life, raising children was what she did best. Georgia was preceded in death by her first husband Lou Grossi in 1964, and her second husband Edward Pastirik in 2001 and her sister Elsie Miller. She was a devoted and very proud mother of eight children; Lou Grossi, Mike Grossi, Diana (Robb) Carvis, Mark Pastirik, Gary (Teri) Grossi, Laura (Glen) Maksinski, Donna (Don) Gibson, Michelle Grossi (Jym Antoneule). Georgia was a cherished grandmother to 3. Lou (Joanna) Grossi, RJ (Audrey) Carvis, and Nick Grossi. Georgia was also a loving great-grandmother to Bella and Dominic Grossi and Jamie Carvis. Fond aunt of many. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to; St. Raymond's Parish at 301 S I-Oka Mount Prospect, IL 60056, Seasons Hospice Foundation at seasonsfoundation.org
or franciscanministries.org
. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600. Services will be private. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery Des Plaines, IL.