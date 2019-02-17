|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Georgia F. Montesano, nee Borchman, age 72. Loving mother of Robert (Kathy) Montesano and Michael (Teresa) Montesano. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Katrina, Jacob and Rachel. Dear daughter of the late George and Charlotte Borchman. Loving sister of Bonnie Borchman and the late Mary (Amito) Sircar. Dear aunt of Anita, Monica, Mark and many other nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Sunday, February 24 from 1:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 3:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Private. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Almost Home Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Elk Grove Village, IL 60009. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019