Georgia L. Peterson, age 85, beloved wife of the late Richard Peterson; loving mother of Terry (Michael) Scheid and Steve (Mary Beth) Peterson; cherished grandmother of Megan, Kevin and Matt Peterson; dear sister of the late Patty Lou (the late Jerry) Hayes, the late Phil (the late Dorothy) Klein, the late Judy (the late Dan) Hartigan and the late Tom (the late Jeri) Klein; fond sister-in-law of Bob (the late Barb) Peterson. Funeral Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, family and friends will meet for 9:45AM Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 0S233 Church St. in Winfield, IL. Interment Private. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton. For info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
