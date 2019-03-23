Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGINA KIMBALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGINA "GIGI" KIMBALL


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGINA "GIGI" KIMBALL Obituary
GENEVA - Georgina "Gigi" Kimball passed on Wednesday March 20th, 2019. Gigi was born to Jim and Christine Pappageorge on February 23rd, 1962 in Chicago, IL. She was a loving wife to Dave Kimball and dedicated mother to her sons Alex and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her mother Christine. She was a teacher and librarian for the past 28 years at Geneva Middle School North. Positively impacting the lives of thousands of students and instilling the love for learning and reading. The wake will take place at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road (one block east of Naperville Road), Wheaton, IL on Sunday, March 24th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Bernie's Book Bank (berniesbookbank.org) who "processes and distributes quality books to significantly increase book ownership among at-risk infants, toddlers, and school-age children throughout Chicagoland."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now