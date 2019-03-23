|
GENEVA - Georgina "Gigi" Kimball passed on Wednesday March 20th, 2019. Gigi was born to Jim and Christine Pappageorge on February 23rd, 1962 in Chicago, IL. She was a loving wife to Dave Kimball and dedicated mother to her sons Alex and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her mother Christine. She was a teacher and librarian for the past 28 years at Geneva Middle School North. Positively impacting the lives of thousands of students and instilling the love for learning and reading. The wake will take place at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road (one block east of Naperville Road), Wheaton, IL on Sunday, March 24th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Bernie's Book Bank (berniesbookbank.org) who "processes and distributes quality books to significantly increase book ownership among at-risk infants, toddlers, and school-age children throughout Chicagoland."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019