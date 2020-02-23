|
BUFFALO GROVE - Gerald A. Di Domenico was born on June 23, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Sam and Esther (nee Flynn) DiDomenico. He died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Before retiring, Jerry was a printer and salesman in the business forms industry, formerly employed with General Business Forms and with Unlimited Printing and Systems. Jerry was a 1960 graduate of St. Benedict High School, in Chicago, where 53 years later he proudly walked his grandson Aidan into his first kindergarten class. Jerry attended Harper Community College. Jerry is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Sharon nee Quittmeyer; his sons, Michael and Marc DiDomenico; his grandson Aidan; his brother, Richard (late Barbara) Di Domenico; his niece, Sheri (Steve) Smith, his nephew Scott (fiancee Kelly King) Di Domenico; his great nephews Nolan and Garrett; his former daughter-in-law Heather Hurst; and his sisters-in-law Barbara (Joseph) Hohenzy and Judy Caspe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, Illinois for Mass at 10:00 am. Cremation at Twin Pines Crematory. Memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020