WHEATON - Gerald "Jerry" A. Jabaay, M.D., age 84. Beloved husband of Alyce Jabaay, nee Huizenga; father of Julie Jabaay, Todd (Melynda) Jabaay, and Jody Jabaay Onstad and grandfather of 7 grandchildren; dear son of the late Albert and Petronella (Blom) Jabaay; fond brother of Vern (Don) Zeilstra and the late Lorraine (Jim) Bouma; A man of deep faith who treasured his wife and family immensely, skilled surgeon, Navy veteran, athlete, adventurer, photographer, Chicago sports fan, avid reader, gardener, car afficionado, and lover of music. His zest for life is almost unparalleled. His children and grandchildren benefit greatly from his investment of time. All services are being held privately in response to CoVid-19 Pandemic.







