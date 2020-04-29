|
A memorial service for Gerald A. Kurowski, 71, will be at a later date. He was born May 3, 1948 in Chicago, IL and died April 26, 2020 at home. Jerry grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and attended St. James Grade school and St. Patrick's High School graduating in 1966. He went on to attend Robert Morris College in Macomb, Illinois and the University of Wisconsin where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Economics. In January of 1971, he was drafted and headed to Fort Polk, Louisiana and served his time at Fort Riley, Kansas where he was in charge of setting up a computerized payroll system for the Army. Jerry was wed in February of 1973 and spent the majority of his life in Mundelein. He was the Manager of Payroll Operations for the Chicago Transit Authority, working with 35,000 employees and 17 unions before retiring in 2000. Along with consulting work, he was later employed as a member of the Grounds Maintenance Staff at Steeple Chase Golf Course for roughly 12 years. Jerry was known as a warm-hearted, generous and giving individual who would always reach out to help his fellow man. While at Steeple Chase Golf Course, he became a member of the Mundelein Park District planning committee to establish a new employee contract and was directly responsible for helping his fellow workers to establish a new working contract and extended benefits. For many of us, his best gift was his love of food, cooking and fine wine and it was always a gourmet treat to dine at Jerry's table. He also had a passion for traveling and thoroughly enjoyed the planning of his many trips. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (nee Korn), sons Brian (Rebecca) Kurowski and Aaron (Jaime) Kurowski, grandchildren, Samuel, Yael and Jonah, siblings, Richard (Trina) Kurowski, Nancy (Thomas) Guadagno, and nephews Dan and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Virginia, his brother, Edward Jr., and his former sister-in-law, Michelle. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020