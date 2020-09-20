BARTLETT - Gerald Allen Faber, age 93, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Clare Oaks Retirement Community. Gerald was born on January 13, 1927 to Pierre and Emma Faber and was raised in Bartlett. He was a graduate of Elgin High School. He went on to trade school to obtain his carpentry license. He worked for his father at Faber Construction, Inc. and when his father passed away, he took over the family business. Gerald's carpentry skills ranged from general carpentry to home building. He especially enjoyed building homes in the Frank Lloyd Wright style. He built the home in which he raised his family. Gerald was also a very active member of the community including building inspector, village trustee, fire commissioner and he sold real estate in his spare time. He was a member of the Lions Club and Masonic Lodge, as well as an active member of his church, Immanuel United Church of Christ, which he also attended as a child. Gerald married Theresa Halas on June 20, 1953. He was the father of 4 girls: Cheryl (Phillips), Sandra (Pliskin), Lynn (Fowler) and Susan (Johnson). Family was always first with Gerald. He was a very loving, supportive and proud father and grandfather. He had 5 grandchildren: Michelle and Joseph Pliskin, Carlton and Andrew Fowler, and DiLan Johnson. Gerald also loved sports. He enjoyed a good Cubs, Bears, or Bulls game. Boating became a hobby in his later years. He enjoyed taking family and friends out on his boat. And he was a history buff. Gerald loved people. He loved to joke around or have stimulating conversations and discuss current topics of the day. His genuine sense of humor and love of life will truly be missed. Visitation Tuesday, September 22nd, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory (which he and his crew built), 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. His funeral will be private Wednesday. He will be buried in Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations to the University of Chicago, "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Gerald Faber Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 or you can donate online at giving.uchicago.edu/gerald-faber
. For information, 630-289-7575.