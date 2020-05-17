|
|
HUNTLEY - Gerald D. Regan, of Huntley, formerly of Plato Center, passed away in his home on May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Lutie; his sister: Lucille; children: Douglas (Lois), Dawn and Margaret; grandchildren: Tracie, Melissa, Andrew and Adam; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020