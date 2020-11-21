1/
GERALD D. REGAN
HUNTLEY - Gerald D. Regan, formerly of Plato Center, passed away in his home on May 14, 2020. Gerald was a Veteran, and served in the United State Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife, Lutie; his sister, Lucille; children, Douglas (Lois), Dawn and Margaret; grandchildren, Tracie, Melissa, Andrew and Adam; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 4:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard presenting the flag to the family ending the service. Family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the start of services. Information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
NOV
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
