GERALD DOUGLAS MCLEAN


1936 - 2019
GERALD DOUGLAS MCLEAN Obituary
Gerald Douglas "Doug" McLean, age 83, died peacefully at Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Beverly, MA on August 22 after a long illness. Doug was born on January 14, 1936 in New Westminster, British Columbia, to John McLean and Aurilla "Frankie" (Walker) McLean. Doug served in the Royal Canadian Navy aboard the HMCS Cayuga and HMCS Margaree. After his military service, Doug and his wife Lois lived in British Columbia, California, and Itasca, IL, where they lived for over 30 years. Doug worked in sales and marketing within the fragrance industry, retiring as Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing for Quest International Fragrance Company. Doug was an avid runner, completing ten marathons, including Chicago, San Francisco, and London. After Doug and Lois retired to Mirror Lake, NH, Doug took up skiing, becoming a member of the Silver Streaks at Waterville Valley. Doug is survived by his children Christopher McLean and his wife Alyssa of Missoula, MT, and Ellyn McLean Feerick and her husband John of Gloucester, MA; grandchildren Nellie McLean, Eli McLean, Will Feerick, and Patrick Feerick; brother Don and his partner Lynda Davidson; sister-in-law Norma Therres Scarpino and brother-in-law Milt Sharpe; he was predeceased by his beloved wife Lois (Sharpe) McLean of 55 years, and his son Randy McLean. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Care Dimensions of Danvers, MA or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
