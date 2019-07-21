|
Gerald "Jerry" E. Boedigheimer, age 74, former resident of Aurora, Illinois passed away Monday afternoon, July 15, 2019. Jerry is the beloved husband of Eileen M. Boedigheimer; loving father of David (Jen), Dennis (Mary) and Don (Amanda); cherished son of the late James and the late Carolyn; fond grandfather of twelve; great grandfather of three; dear brother of Shirley, Marilyn (Butch) and Don (Janette). A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, Illinois from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. Interment to be held at a later date in Perham, MN.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019