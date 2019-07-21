Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD BOEDIGHEIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD E. "JERRY" BOEDIGHEIMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD E. "JERRY" BOEDIGHEIMER Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" E. Boedigheimer, age 74, former resident of Aurora, Illinois passed away Monday afternoon, July 15, 2019. Jerry is the beloved husband of Eileen M. Boedigheimer; loving father of David (Jen), Dennis (Mary) and Don (Amanda); cherished son of the late James and the late Carolyn; fond grandfather of twelve; great grandfather of three; dear brother of Shirley, Marilyn (Butch) and Don (Janette). A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, Illinois from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. Interment to be held at a later date in Perham, MN.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now