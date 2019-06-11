Home

MOUNT PROSPECT - Gerald Edward Jensen, 85. Army Veteran. Born March 13, 1934 in Chicago, IL, passed away June 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Survived by his wife, Ann Jensen; daughters, Amy (Kevin) Grotzke and Amanda (Marco) Morales; stepchildren, Dimitri (Jodi Shadid) Kotsakis and Christina (David Kathman) Dusilo; former stepson-in-law, Radoslaw Dusilo; grandchildren, Alex Grotzke, Olivia and Ava Morales, Corey and Kyler Kotsakis and Gabriella Dusilo; sisters, Sandra (Don) Stachula and Karen (Dave) Carlsen. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. and Inga A. Jensen and brother, John Jensen. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of memorial service at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
