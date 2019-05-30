BEMIDJI, MN - Gerald Eugene Vargo, 77, passed away May 20, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL and this summer in Bemidji, MN, date and time to be announced. Jerry was born on Jan 7, 1942 in Elyria, Ohio. He was an iconoclast who followed and shared his passions. After graduating from Elyria Catholic in 1960, Jerry joined the Navy. Shortly thereafter, he married and started a family and career. He went to Kent State in the 60s and was steeped in Democratic politics. He made his living in construction and real estate. In 1976, he moved his family to Chicagoland to pursue the American dream. An entrepreneur, he was a partner in three construction companies, a development firm and a commercial real estate agency. He and his partners bought land, built a golf course, offices, restaurants, warehouses and homes. In 2006 he and his wife relocated to his fisherman's getaway in Minnesota. His wife passed in 2008, but Jerry stayed up North where he fished, cultivated friendships, worked as a real estate agent and volunteered. He told his fish and life stories to all within earshot. He Facebooked like a pro. He was active until his end. He will be greatly missed by his children, Anne (Michael) of Chicago, Mary-Alice (Stephen) of St. Joseph, Mich. and Aaron of Barrington; and his grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, Reese and Vann. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Toni Vargo, parents, Agnes and Eugene; sister, Laura Mae (Bailey). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bemidji Walk to End Alzheimer's or the are encouraged. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary