Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lombard Christian Reformed Church,
2020 S. Meyers Rd.,
Lombard, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Lombard Christian Reformed Church
2020 S. Meyers Rd.
Lombard, IL
GERALD "JERRY" FRENS

GERALD "JERRY" FRENS Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Gerald "Jerry" Frens, age 75, passed away February 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marge Frens. Loving father of Jeremy Frens, Cara (Justin) Stray, Joel (Rachel) Frens and Stacia Frens. Cherished son of the late Harvey and the late Beatrice Frens. Fond grandfather of Emma and Zac Stray and Payton, Evan and Scarlet Frens. Dear brother of Duane (Gail), Judy (Jim), Dale (Sue), Randy (Kathy) and the late Carol. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather at Lombard Christian Reformed Church, 2020 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL 60148, for a Memorial Visitation Friday, February 22, 4PM-8PM and Saturday, February 23, 11AM until time of Memorial Service 12PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a local hospice or U.S. PIRG.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
