GERALD G. "GERRY" EHARDT Sr.


Gerald G. "Gerry" Ehardt, Sr., age 82, of Carpentersville passed away on Sunday morning, February 10, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine, Delnor Hospital, Geneva. He was born on December 1, 1936 in Chicago and was one of twin sons born to the late George & Irene (nee McNellis) Ehardt. On May 3, 1958 he married the love of his life Kathleen Ann "Kay" Warzynski. Kay preceded Gerry in death on November 7, 2000 after 42 years of marriage. Gerry was a resident of the Carpentersville area for over 54 years and a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. He was a printer by profession prior to retirement. Gerry was a proud United State Air Force Veteran and a former member of Carpentersville Moose #1958. He is survived by his 8 children; Gerald, Jr., Larry (Debbie), David (Debbie), Steven, Julie, Jeffrey (Erin) Ehardt, Debbie (Scott) Blankenship, and Michael (Katie) Ehardt. His #7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his twin brother; George as well as his nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife; Kay, Gerry was preceded in death by a daughter; Cynthia Lynn in 1972. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee with Rev. Matthew DeBlock, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday morning at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call (847) 426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
