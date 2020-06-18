CARY - Gerald George Raatz, 77, died May 14, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, friend and much, much more. Mr. Raatz was born April 9, 1943, in LaCrosse, WI, to Edward and Lorraine (Broadhead) Raatz. Mr. Raatz attended LaCrosse Central High School, WI and attended the University of Wisconsin, in LaCrosse where he graduated with honors and a degree in math. He joined the Navy in November 1965 and later stationed in Adak, Alaska. He was honorably discharged from the Navy. He met his wife Dorothy in Michigan and got married in 1968. Mr. Raatz worked for the US government and raised his family in IL, although they also lived in VA, Germany and WI. He gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of determination and hard work. He was a bright man with an uncanny sense for numbers and math. He enjoyed photography, road tripping, classical music, polka and spending time with his wife and daughters. He also spent time with his four grandchildren. Mr. Raatz is survived by his wife, Dorothy Raatz of Cary, IL his brother and sister, James and Kathy and their spouses, Carla and Chuck, his two daughters, Karen and Susan and their families including Karen's spouse, Tony and his grandchildren, Andrew, A.J., Max, and Coco as well as several niece and nephews. Arrangements are with Simply Cardinal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association in honor of Gerald Raatz.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.