Gerald "Jerry" Graf, 80, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. Born on April 2, 1940, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 56 years, Mary Ellen; parents, John and Catherine Graf; and brother, Jack. Jerry grew up in Evanston IL, graduated from St. George High, and attended a few colleges before making a career in marketing and sales. Nicknamed Punjab, a funny story, he was larger than life and lit up a room with his smile, laugh, and quick wit. He loved the beach and the water, milkshakes, grilling, and taking drives. Most of all, he loved his family and his beautiful bride. Jerry is survived by his three children, John Graf, Kim (Don) Ewald, and Jerilyn (Peter) Rubino; four grandchildren, Jillian Ewald, Justine Ewald, Meg Rubino, and Joey Rubino; siblings, Jim (Roseanne) Graf, Jane (Doug) Kutz, and Judy (Tom) Hale; in-laws, Joanne Schwabe and Patrick Mahoney; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Jerry's name. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
.