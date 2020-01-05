|
|
HUNTLEY - Gerald Heman "Jerry" Gardner, 83, died December 29, 2019, in Des Plaines. He was born June 2, 1936, in Chicago, to the late Heman "Lefty" Bangs and Roselle Margaret (nee Eisenbart) Gardner. Early on, Jerry became an honored Eagle Scout in Fox Lake-where his family lived for many years. He was a 1950 graduate of Fox Lake Grade School, and a 1954 graduate of Grant Community High School. He truly enjoyed attending reunion events and catching up with long-time friends. During this time, his folks opened Gardner's Restaurant on Grand Avenue and Route 12, Fox Lake. He went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army. During his career in business-to-business sales, Jerry was employed by NCR, FMC, and Spartanics, doing what he did best: traveling, learning the product, thoroughly explaining to customers, and selling. Jerry was an avid member of McHenry IPSC Shooting Society (MISS), McHenry County Sportsmen Association (MCSA), Northern Illinois Shooters Association (NISA), McHenry County Right 2 Carry (MCR2C), State Line Rifle Association (SLRA), and lifetime member of Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA), United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA), and the National Rifle Association (NRA). His sincere commitment to teaching, unselfish contributions, and extreme knowledge will be forever untouched and deeply cherished. He enjoyed teaching and working the Brownells' NRA Day Family Fun Shoot every May and September at CCKC, Bristol, WI. He looked forward to Tuesday with his friends! Tuesday mornings, Jerry would bring fresh donuts to the Conservation Club of Kenosha County (CCKC). After cleaning up the range, all the guys would enjoy donuts with their coffee, sharing camaraderie. Then he would join his Tuesday Lunch Bunch at different restaurants each week in Lake or McHenry counties. Jerry was forever fixing, inventing, designing or engineering new life-altering devices and tools for anyone. Todd called him "Mr. Fix It", and it was so true! He was always a phone call away, a walk away, or a drive away-ready to lend a helping hand. Always ready for a get-together, Jerry much loved traveling near and far to visit with family and friends. Jerry is survived by son, Todd Gerald (Consuelo Victoria) Gardner of San Jose, CA; granddaughter, Trivity Gail Gardner of San Jose, CA; grandson, Noah Gerald Gardner, who is due in May; siblings, Raymond Cecil (Sandy) Gardner of Bradenton, FL. Carole Lynn (Joe) Culotta of Trevor, WI, Janice Ann Gardner of Palmetto, FL, and Richard Robert Gardner; sister-in-law, Cele "Toots" Gardner of Burlington, WI; partner, Sally Retek of Huntley; Sally's children, Mike (Sue) Retek, Joe (Debi) Retek, and Toni (Roy) Feltson; and their children, Jeremy (Katie), Kyle (Vanessa), Joe (Havilah), Yesi (Julian), Samantha (Nick), Destinee, and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many cherished friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by brother, Thomas Wayne Gardner; great-nephew, Matthew Gardner; and grandson, Roy Feltson, Jr. Visitation Saturday, January 11, from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. The burial, with Army funeral honors, will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.NationalMSSociety.org, or 800-344-4867. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020