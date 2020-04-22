Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD STRYKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD KEITH STRYKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD KEITH STRYKER Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Gerald Keith Stryker, age 78, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020. Gerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, spent 42 years working as a cable splicer at the phone company and loved his years coaching Little League. Gerry cared for his family and friends deeply. Beloved husband of Dianne (nee Debs); devoted father of Edward (Traci) Stryker and Debbie (Jerry) Evers; cherished grandfather of Savannah Stryker and Paul, Kyle and Emily Evers; treasured uncle of many. Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Lillian; and brother, Fred. Services and interment private. Public memorial to be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to The American Legion, www.legion.org or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -