MOUNT PROSPECT - Gerald Keith Stryker, age 78, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020. Gerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, spent 42 years working as a cable splicer at the phone company and loved his years coaching Little League. Gerry cared for his family and friends deeply. Beloved husband of Dianne (nee Debs); devoted father of Edward (Traci) Stryker and Debbie (Jerry) Evers; cherished grandfather of Savannah Stryker and Paul, Kyle and Emily Evers; treasured uncle of many. Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Lillian; and brother, Fred. Services and interment private. Public memorial to be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to The American Legion, www.legion.org or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020