Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 N. Old McHenry Road
Hawthorn Woods, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 N. Old McHenry Road
Hawthorn Woods, IL
View Map
GERALD L. "JERRY" GARBERDING


1943 - 2019
GERALD L. "JERRY" GARBERDING Obituary
Gerald L. "Jerry" Garberding, 76, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 9, 1943 in Chicago, was a 1961 graduate of Libertyville High School and has lived in Indian Creek for the past 44 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hawthorn Woods and a former employee of Twentieth Century Manufacturing. Jerry enjoyed breeding American Eskimo Dogs. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Virginia "Ginny" Garberding and 3 daughters, Elizabeth Poteet, Dr. Karen (Dr. James) Cox and Melissa (Shin) Jeong; 6 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Eloise Benson and Lori Lewis and her brother, Phil (Sheila) Garberding. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Knisely. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Road, Hawthorn Woods. Entombment will follow at Vernon Cemetery in Lincolnshire. Memorial contributions can be made to either St. Matthew Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Church in Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
