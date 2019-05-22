Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
101 W. Loop Rd.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD EICHSTAEDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD M. "GERRY" EICHSTAEDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERALD M. "GERRY" EICHSTAEDT Obituary
WHEATON - Gerald M. "Gerry" Eichstaedt, 76. Beloved husband of Janet nee Waskow for 52 years; loving father of Richard (Sonia) and Karen; proud grandfather of Michael, Graham and Nicholas; dear son of the late Robert and Dorothy; brother of Thomas (the late Patricia), Catherine, Peter, John (Maria) Judy and the late Robert Jr., James and Monica; uncle of many nieces and nephews; godfather of Ann, Marney and Katie. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the DuPage Care Center as well as the hospice staff at Central DuPage Hospital for their compassionate care. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 24, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd., Wheaton, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the DuPage Care Center, www.dpccfoundation.org/u-can-help/ monetary-donations/ Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now