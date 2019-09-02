|
|
Gerald P. Newell, beloved husband of Anna Newell; loving father of Michelle Pries, Barbara (Alex) Arango, Mike (Laurie) Newell, Danielle Newell; cherished grandfather of Morgan and Ryan Pries; Michael, Nathan, and Grace Arango; Sophia and Gabrielle Newell. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169. Friends and family to meet Wednesday at 10:00 A.M for Mass of Christian Burial, at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Road, Schaumburg Illinois. Interment following at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 West Algonquin Road, Palatine IL 60067. Internment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Red Cross. For further information contact Morizzo Funeral Home 847-752-6444.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019