LAKE BARRINGTON - Gerald "Jerry" Perozzi, age 77, passed away July 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Primo and Jennie (nee Onofrio) Perozzi. He is survived by his loving wife, Muriel Harlene Perozzi; two daughters, Stefene (Dennis) Hon of Mokena, IL, Megan (Alan) Clark of Frankfort, IL; grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Turek, Aleksei Hon, Trevor Hon, and Simon Clark; brother, Donald (Suzanne) Perozzi of Avon, CO.; nephew, Michael Perozzi of Tiburon, CA; and numerous lifelong friends. Jerry was born on November 9, 1942 in Chicago Heights, IL. He graduated from Bloom High School in 1960 and proudly served in the United States Navy before attending and receiving his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University. He started his professional career at IBM and then moved on to medical sales and consultation with Medical Research Laboratories (MRL) and Welch Allyn. He and former spouse, Patricia Cammarata, raised their daughters in Flossmoor, IL where he served on the Board of Trustees. Jerry was a "people person" and a gifted storyteller. He could effortlessly command the attention of a room with his stories and charm. He connected with everyone. When he wasn't working the room, you could find him on the links - Jerry, an avid golfer, was working on his swing right to the end. Private services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to JDRF in their fight against type 1 diabetes, an effort Jerry held dear. (http://www2.jdrf.org
). Memorial donations can be made to JDRF in their fight against type 1 diabetes, an effort Jerry held dear. (http://www2.jdrf.org).
