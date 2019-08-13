|
Gerald R. "Jerry" Fonk, age 83, formerly of Roselle, passed away on August 12, 2019, at his home in Goodyear, AZ. He was born September 11, 1935, in Janesville, WI, the son of Roy and Charlotte (Kaufman) Fonk. Jerry graduated from Kenosha High School in 1953 and married Barbara Blagoeff on February 8, 1958. Jerry and Barb raised their family in Kenosha, WI; Wheeling, IL; and Roselle, IL before retiring to Arizona in 1995. Jerry worked for 28 years as a union representative, first for the United Retail Workers Union, and following that, for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 881, until his retirement. Jerry is survived by his children, Allan (Patti) Fonk of Buffalo Grove, IL; Karen (the late Don Mateling) Fonk of Crestwood, KY; Michael (Amy) Fonk of Geneva, IL; Ronald (Donna) Fonk of Crestwood, KY; and Richelle Moffett of Crestwood, KY. Seven grandchildren, Andi Colosi, Nicole (Chris) Balogh, Jeff Fonk, Molly Fonk, Brad (Stacy) Morrison, Rachel (Tony) Cejay, Madison Moffett, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 51 years, Barbara; his parents; his brothers James L. Fonk and Roger A. Fonk; and son-in-law Don Mateling. Jerry will be remembered for his love of cars and motorcycles, a challenging crossword puzzle, and a good cigar.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019