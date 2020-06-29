Gerald R. Reagle, former resident of Arlington Heights for 52 years, was born on June 5, 1925 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to James and Alice. He died Monday, June 22, 2020 at home. Before retiring, Mr. Reagle was a mechanical engineer in the defense contracting industry. He was a former member of the Arlington Heights Elks Club, and Arlington Heights American Legion Merle Guild Post #208. Gerald was an avid fisherman, especially the boundary waters. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, sailing, and playing cards with his friends and family. Gerald was a "Jack-of-All-Trades" who could fix anything. Gerald is survived by his wife, Dolores; his children Gerald Jr. (Linda), Jo Alice (Dennis) Graczyk, Marshall (Mary Jo), Cheryl Czarnik, and Laura; his grandchildren, Nathan and Grant Reagle, Christopher and Scott (LacyMay) Graczyk, Jason (Kim), and Danielle Reagle, and Evan Czarnik; and his great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joey Graczyk; his siblings, Robert and Juila; and his parents. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois (capacity limits, PPE requirement and distancing guidelines in effect). Interment Memory Gardens. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.