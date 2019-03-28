ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Gerald R. VanBooven, 84, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born June 21, 1934, son of the late Ralph and Mary (Sullivan) VanBooven. Gerry grew up in Kansas City, MO, attended Rockhurst College and graduated from St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, MN. He began a career spanning 49 years as a Human Resources professional for several companies. On July 1, 1961, he married Judith Devero also of Kansas City. The couple celebrated 58 loving years of marriage and were blessed with four children: Angie (Bob) Dickey, Monica (Curt) Czachor, Tom (Terri) VanBooven and Karen (Steve) Pavletich and 10 grandchildren: Abby, Maggie and Ben Dickey, Ann Marie, Molly and Greta Czachor, Luke and Jake VanBooven and Joe and Rachel Pavletich. Gerry was a faithful member of St. Julian Eymard Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic and Bereavement minister and member of the Parish Council. He also volunteered at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. He and Judy enjoyed many years in the company of friends biking, camping, and celebrating special occasions. He enjoyed golf and was treasurer of the Fox Run Senior golf league. Above all, Gerry loved to spend time with his family. "Papa Ger" was known to spoil his grandchildren and spent countless hours proudly watching his children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Visitation Friday, March 29 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Chapel prayers will be said at the funeral home at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 30 followed by an 11 AM Mass at St. Julian Eymard Catholic Church, 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary