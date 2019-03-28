ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Gerald "Jerry" Rapaport, 89, of Springfield, formerly of Elk Grove Village and a resident of Chicago Heights for 60 years, passed peacefully on February 15, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on October 1, 1929, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and grew up in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Adele Rapaport, their children Gary (Diana) Rapaport of Springfield, Sandy (Wally) Hoschouer of Elk Grove Village, and Lisa (Andy) Reich of Palos Heights, five wonderful grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jerry loved to work out and rode his exercise bike every day until his final days. He loved movies, his computer, vanilla milkshakes, kibitzing with everyone he met and being with his loved ones. He is an amazing soul and loved by many. Please join us for a visitation to celebrate his life on Saturday, March 30, 2019, between 10 am and 2 pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Second Chance Pet Adoption Organization. Donations can be made at their website, secondchancepetadoption.org. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary