GERALD S. MATTER


1934 - 2020
Gerald S. Matter, known to everyone as Jerry, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Nauvoo, Illinois on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Jerry was born on February 20, 1934 in Naperville, Illinois to Myron and Evelyn (Lasanska) Matter. He served in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp. After completing his military service Jerry raced midget cars and was known as the "Whiz Kid." A crowd favorite on the track, he was eventually inducted into the Mazon Speed Bowl and Grundy County Speedway Hall of Fame. On November 7, 1962 he married Karen Asbell and they had three children, Troy, Julie and Nancy. He was a union electrician with the IBEW, Local 735. Jerry's passions included world travel, shooting competitions, including 1000 yard matches, big band music, and boating the major rivers in the world. He traveled the Mississippi River, beginning at Lake Itasca and finishing his journey at the mouth of the river in Pilottown, Louisiana. His travels saw him visit more than 50 countries including: India, Brunei, Thailand, Tajikistan and the Congo. Two of his favorite places were Penang, Malaysia and Timbuktu, Mali. He was a member of the Mississippi Valley Vintage Racing Club (MVVRC), Ducks Unlimited, and the Hancock County Gun Club. Jerry was an avid reader of nonfiction and loved racing his Offy vintage midget race car with his last race at age 83. Jerry is survived by his son, Troy (Candy) Matter of Fort Madison, Iowa and his daughters, Julie (Pete) Mutuc of Boulder, Colorado and Nancy Matter of Boulder, Colorado. Three grandchildren, Claudia, Finn and Sloane. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas C. Matter. Cards and memorials can be sent to 3790 Darley Ave., Boulder, CO 80305. An online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -