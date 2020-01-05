|
Gerald T. Anderson Gerald T. Anderson, 76, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Loving husband of 45 years to Linda, nee Bedrosian. He is survived by his brothers Jim, Jeff, Doug, and Pete. Proud uncle of seven nieces and nephews. Jerry was the former Mayor/Alderman (2003-2011) of Prospect Heights, IL. He served in the Air Force (1964-1968) during the Vietnam War. Services will be private. Jerry will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the at .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020