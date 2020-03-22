|
SCHAUMBURG - Gerald T. "Jerry" Padar, age 77, of Elgin and formerly of Schaumburg. Jerry passed away March 19, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. He was born June 11, 1942 in Chicago. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marie A. Padar, loving children, Lisa Padar, Lauren (Tom) Lowitzki and Kristen (Patrick) Julian, cherished grandchildren, Nathan 13 and Hannah 11, a sister-in-law, Durell Padar and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Daisy Padar, brother, James Padar and sister, Nancy (late George Wallentine. Jerry had a great love of music studying classical piano in his younger days attending the American Conservatory of Music and University of Illinois. He was a retired special agent for the U.S. Treasury. Throughout his life he enjoyed the theater, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of Jerry's life will be planned in the future. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020