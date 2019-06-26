Daily Herald Obituaries
GERALD W. PEDDY

GERALD W. PEDDY Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Gerald W. Peddy 88, of Lake Barrington, formerly of St. Charles, died Monday June 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington. He was born November 18, 1930 in St. Charles, the son of the late Raymond and Florence Peddy. Mr. Peddy had been a Marine Veteran serving in the Korean War. Before his retirement he farmed in Kane County for many years. He also was a member of the Kane County Farm Bureau. He is survived by his wife, Donna of 62 years. Three children, Amy (William) Huber of Palatine, Dorn Peddy of McHenry, and Molly Peddy of Algonquin. Four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Also, two sisters, Shirley Zeigler and Elaine (Gunnar) Hanson. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be at North Cemetery St. Charles. Contributions may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
