Gerald W. "Gerry" Sullivan passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home with his family after a brief illness. He was born July 28, 1935, in Oshkosh, WI to William and Marie (nee. Bednorz) Sullivan, the youngest of 11 children. After High School he enrolled in a Milwaukee technical college and became an aviation mechanic. Soon after college he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Colorado Springs where he worked on helicopters. Thereafter, Gerry began a 36 year airline maintenance management career that began with North Central Airlines. In 1969, Gerry "accidentally" began his business installing and repairing garage doors and openers after he helped a few neighbors install openers in their new homes. He remained in the garage door business for the next 40 years and loved the opportunity to meet so many Libertyville area residents. In 1964 Gerry married Rosemary (nee FitzGerald) and they had three daughters, Maureen, Kathleen and Shannon. After Rosemary's death in 1973, he married Mary Rose (nee Jordan). Gerry's passion was his family, immediate and extended. His wives, his girls and his grandchildren were his world. He was an active and committed member of St. Joseph's Catholic Parish for many years and he enjoyed, airplanes, motorcycles, cars, camping, making friends and talking to them. Gerry is survived by his daughters, Maureen Sullivan (Jean Houlihan), Kathleen Sullivan (David Ritter) and Shannon (Scott) Puleo; his grandchildren, Austin and Rosie O'Malley; Lilly, Logan and Lacey Puleo; and step grandson Matt Ritter (Jason Dibbern). He is also survived by brothers-in-law Adam (Millie) Jordan and Jim (Marge) FitzGerald; sisters-in-law Margaret (John) Guzek and Patricia FitzGerald; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend of 78 years Jock (Eileen) Seal. Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 8 sisters and his 2 wives, Rosemary and Mary Rose. During this unprecedented time, the family will have a private funeral service. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a later date when social distancing has been lifted. Memorials may be made in Gerry's honor to the St. Joseph Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 221 Park Place, Libertyville, Illinois 60048. Info, McMurrough Funeral Chapel, www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com, 847-362-2626.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020