Geraldine A. "Gerry" Fedro (nee Czosek), 88, Loving wife of James R. Fedro; Beloved mother of Dr. Randall Fedro (Miriam), Kimberly Long (Thomas), Pamela A. Schnackel (Charles), preceded in death by son, James R. Fedro Jr. Loving grandmother of Melissa Long, Jennifer Poyser (Brenton), Jeffrey Long (Katy), Chas Schnackel (Jackie), Craig Fedro (Kristin), Alison Schnackel, and Paige Proctor (Jeff). Dearest great-grandmother of Lily Belle, Bryant, James, Paige, and Peyton; Cherished aunt of Jo Ann, Laurean, and others. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
