Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
3900 Meadow Drive
Rolling Meadows, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
3900 Meadow Drive
Rolling Meadows, IL
GERALDINE A. MARSHALL

Memorial visitation for Geraldine A. Marshall (nee Mysliwiec), 81, of Palatine since 1973, will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10:00 AM until time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL. Geraldine was born June 26, 1938 in Blue Island, IL and she passed away peacefully August 6, 2019 at her home in Palatine surrounded by her family. She retired from Marshall Fields after 30 years. Beloved wife of the late Barry J.; loving mother of Jocelyn (Lance) Olson, Craig Marshall and Alissa (Matt) Roberts; loving grandmother of Meghan and Sarah Olson, Emily and Joseph Roberts; dear daughter of the late Edwin and the late Bernice Mysliwiec; fond sister of Richard Mysliwiec and the late Kathleen Williams. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
