Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE MORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE A. MORTON


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE A. MORTON Obituary
LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Geraldine A. Morton, 81, formerly of Lake Zurich, will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Geraldine was born on January 18, 1938 to Geil and Arline Morton. She passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Geraldine was the beloved sister of Sharon Rochford, Pamela Fritz, Kathleen (Ronald) Machtan, and Christine Robin (Michael) Fritz; and loving aunt of Jackie Aikin, Jill Kaptur, Jennifer Gillund, Heather Vitullo, David Fritz, Geil Rochford, Katie Benner, Michael Machtan and Brandon Fritz. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -