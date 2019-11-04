|
|
LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Geraldine A. Morton, 81, formerly of Lake Zurich, will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Geraldine was born on January 18, 1938 to Geil and Arline Morton. She passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Geraldine was the beloved sister of Sharon Rochford, Pamela Fritz, Kathleen (Ronald) Machtan, and Christine Robin (Michael) Fritz; and loving aunt of Jackie Aikin, Jill Kaptur, Jennifer Gillund, Heather Vitullo, David Fritz, Geil Rochford, Katie Benner, Michael Machtan and Brandon Fritz. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019