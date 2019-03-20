Home

With her family at her side, Geraldine D. Cherim, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. Born December 5, 1939 and raised in Chicago, Gerrie was a long-time resident of Northlake and Glen Ellyn, finally calling Geneva her home. Gerrie is survived by her loving husband Alan and her children: Timothy (Denise) Kelly, Michael (Anita) Shanahan, Kathy (Eugene) Schuning, Mary (Alan) Keating, Adam Cherim, Aric Cherim and her many grandchildren, all of whom brought her great joy. Gerrie loved to cook, enjoyed gardening, long drives with her husband, and cherished her family. At Gerrie's request, no memorial service will be held.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
